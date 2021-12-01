Austin FC senior manager of marketing honored on Forbes 30 Under 30 list

Megan Lindon made the list alongside Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and U.S. gymnast Sunisa Lee.

AUSTIN, Texas — Forbes Magazine released its 2022 30 Under 30 lists, and one of Austin's own was honored with a spot in the sports category.

The "Uniform for Austin" campaign was among the beginning steps toward growing Austin FC's brand focused on epitomizing the city's vibe and culture.

Our jersey is not just part of our kit. It is the Uniform for Austin and our people, representing the fabric of who are and the work we do as Austinites. pic.twitter.com/vBMbocCCky — Austin FC (@AustinFC) November 18, 2020

Austin FC merchandise flew off the shelves at unprecedented rates from the MLS store, from the Verde Van and later from the brick-and-mortar stores. Forbes reported that Lindon's efforts helped the club make Austin the league's top-selling club on MLSStore.com across all product categories in 2021.

Austin was also the only Major League Soccer team to sell out every home match of the 2021 season.

Other prominent names on the Forbes 30 Under 30 sports list include: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and U.S. gymnast Sunisa Lee.

Austin FC will host FC Cincinnati on Feb. 26 to open the 2022 season.