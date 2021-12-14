Charlotte FC picks Austin native McKinze Gaines as their first Expansion Draft selection

In exchange for Gaines, Austin FC will receive $50,000 in general allocation money and will be exempt from the next MLS Expansion Draft.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday evening, new MLS franchise Charlotte FC picked Austin FC forward McKinze Gaines as their first of five Expansion Draft selections.

Much like Austin FC did prior to their inaugural season, new expansion club Charlotte FC got to pick five players from the pool of those unprotected from MLS clubs. Per Expansion Draft rules, Charlotte FC may not select more than one player from any club, including Austin FC, so Austin FC only loses one player in this draft.

In exchange for Gaines, Austin FC will receive $50,000 in general allocation money and will be exempt from the next MLS Expansion Draft.

Gaines recorded one goal in nine appearances for Austin FC during the 2021 season, one of which was a start.

The 23-year-old Austin native became the first-ever Austinite to be signed by Austin FC. Gaines scored his first-ever MLS goal with Austin FC during his second appearance for the club in the 79th minute of a 2-0 victory over the LA Galaxy.

Major ~Gaines~ for Charlotte. Bummed to see the Austin native have to leave his hometown. https://t.co/bgugyMq8hs — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) December 15, 2021

Ahead of Tuesday’s draft, Austin FC made a list of players to protect. Each club could protect 12 players on its roster, not including Homegrown or Generation Adidas players, who are automatically protected.

Here is who Austin FC chose to protect from the Expansion Draft:

Protected:

Julio Cascante

Moussa Djitte

Cecilio Domínguez

Sebastián Driussi

Diego Fagundez

Žan Kolmanič

Nick Lima

Tomás Pochettino

Rodney Redes

Alex Ring

Jhohan Romaña

Brad Stuver

Automatically protected:

Daniel Pereira (Generation Adidas)

Owen Wolff (Homegrown)

Austin FC's 2022 season begins on Feb. 26 with a home match against FC Cincinnati. Austin FC's full schedule will be announced on Dec. 15.

The 2022 MLS SuperDraft is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2022.