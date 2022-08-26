Austin FC's La Murga de Austin claims its drum was stolen

The group asks Austin FC fans to keep an eye out for the drum on online marketplaces.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — La Murga de Austin, the supporters section band organization for Austin FC, claims one of its beloved drums has been stolen.

The group posted on Twitter Friday morning claiming one of its members' repinique drums was stolen out of the West Congress Avenue and St. Elmo Road area.

"Please be on the lookout and inform us if you come across it on Craigslist, Marketplace or any other selling site," the organization wrote.

La Murga de Austin is a brass and drum band "steeped in the traditions of murga," a form of popular musical theatre born in Uruguay.

"Whenever you think of the pageantry of Carnival celebrations in South America, or the electric atmosphere and songs and chants at a fútbol match in Mexico or Argentina, chances are your mind is conjuring up the sights and sounds of murga," La Murga de Austin's website states.

The group leads Austin FC fans on more than 20 songs and chants during games. To learn more, visit the La Murga de Austin website.

‼️STOLEN ‼️



Last night one of our murga member’s repique was stolen from the South Austin (West Congress/ St Elmo) area. Please be on the lookout and inform us if you come across it on Craigslist, Marketplace or any other selling site. 🙏🏼 @LosVerdesATX @AustinFC pic.twitter.com/i92dwwBqa3 — La Murga de Austin (@LaMurgaATX) August 26, 2022