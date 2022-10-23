Austin FC headed to Western Conference finals after 2-1 win over FC Dallas Sunday night

The Verde and Black scored early, first with forward Moussa Djitté, then Sebastián Driussi from long range.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC got their first win over FC Dallas at Q2 Stadium on Sunday night in the Western Conference semifinal. The club’s 2-1 win puts them two wins away from earning the MLS Cup.

The Verde and Black scored early, first with forward Moussa Djitté, then Sebastián Driussi from long range. Djitté and Driussi scored three minutes apart in the first half. Austin was up 2-0 before the 30-minute mark.

Dallas added a goal late, but it wasn’t enough to tie or take the lead.

Next up for Austin FC is a trip to the West Coast to play LAFC. If they win that match, they’ll play for the MLC Cup – and there’s a chance that championship game takes place in Austin.

In the 26th minute, Djitté picked up a deflected corner kick at the top of the goalie box and zipped the ball past Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes for a 1-0 lead.

In the 29th minute, Driussi stole the ball near midfield, dribbled up field, juked a defender and blasted a shot from the top of the penalty area, beating Paes to his right side. It was Driussi’s third goal of the playoffs after scoring 22 goals in the regular season.

Austin’s 2-0 lead stood up until Alan Velasco got No.3-seed Dallas on the board in the 65th minute.

One week after rallying from a 2-0 deficit to get past Real Salt Lake, Austin did not allow Dallas to do the same. Austin beat their in-state rival for the first time, having gone 0-3 against Dallas in 2021 and 0-0-2 in the 2022 regular season.