Austin FC falls to Vancouver Whitecaps in club's 1st international MLS match

Austin FC's second match against Vancouver was eerily similar to the first one.

VANCOUVER, BC — Austin FC's match against Vancouver ended with a sense of Déjà vu in a 2-1 loss to the Whitecaps.

Designated player Sebastian Driussi opened up the scoring for Austin FC just before halftime. Driussi headed home a cross in the 18-yard box from Ceclio Dominguez in the 45th minute.

#AustinFC opens up the scoring in Vancouver. Cecilio finds Driussi for the header. 1-0 #VERDE



Now… remember. They were up 1-0 against Vancouver at Q2. They lost that game 2-1 🤷🏼‍♂️ will they hold on this time? pic.twitter.com/HJAPodbhQC — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) September 5, 2021

Austin FC held the possession advantage at halftime (52% to 48%) and outshot the Whitecaps seven to one (two on goal for Austin, zero for Vancouver).

Josh Wolff made a defensive substitution in the 59th minute, bringing on Jhohan Romana in for Jon Gallagher, which gave Austin FC three center backs on the pitch.

Brad Stuver made a pair of massive saves to keep Austin FC up 1-0 in the 62nd minute.

After Matt Besler exited the field due to injury – and with Austin briefly playing with 10 players – Vancouver tied up the game in the 69th minute on a cross from the left wing. Erik Godoy was on the receiving end of the cross, heading the ball into the goal.

Just like the match in Q2 Stadium, Vancouver rallied from a 1-0 deficit to score two consecutive goals. In the 82nd minute, Deiber Caicedo finished a rebound off of a Stuver save for an easy goal.

Vancouver outshot Austin FC in the second half 15 (nine on goal) to five (three on goal). The Whitecaps also ended the match with more possession, 51% to 49%.

With the loss, Austin FC has lost five of its last six matches. The club remains at 19 points on the season, which is tied for last in the Western Conference with Houston Dynamo. Austin FC has played one less game than Houston, however, slating the Verde in the No. 12 spot instead of No. 13 where Houston lies (due to points per game).

Next up, Austin FC continues its road stint, but back in the Lone Star State. The Verde will travel to Houston on Sept. 11 for its second matchup against the Dynamo. Austin FC beat Houston 3-2 at Q2 Stadium in early August.