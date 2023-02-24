Austin Fc vs. St. Louis City SC | Season Opener Preview

As Austin FC prepares to open the 2023 season, KVUE highlighted the three storylines to watch entering Saturday's match

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached is an interview with Rex Hamilton, the artist behind the new mural at Q2 Stadium ahead of the new season.

Austin FC will kick-off their third season in franchise history on Saturday against expansion team St. Louis City FC.

The Verde and Black are 1-1 all-time in season opening matches, beating FC Cincinnati 5-0 in 2022 and falling to LAFC 2-0 in 2021.

Austin returns as one of the highest-scoring teams in the league - and now boasts a roster that has added proven veterans and goal-scorers.

Here are the storylines to follow this season:

Going from "the hunter" to "the hunted"

Austin FC Head Coach Josh Wolff said that the team's focus remains as high as ever and though last season's success may impact how the team is viewed by others, it does not change how the team views itself.

"We may have a target on our back, but we have much to improve, much to achieve," said Wolff. "We have to remain aggressive, we have to stay hungry--humility but hungry, not complacent and not resting on what was 2022. It's 2023, it's a new season, a new year."

Sebastian Driussi takes over as team captain

Following a season in which he finished second in the MLS MVP voting, Forward Sebastian Driussi will takeover the captain's armband from Alex Ring. Wolff says the coaching staff made this decision and delivered the news to the team.

"There's always a great deal of respect for Sebastian, he carries himself that way in the locker room. He has a jovialness but a sincerity that's quite clear when he gets on the field to compete, he's a competitor, he is a machine in that way," said Wolff. "I think the players are proud of what Sebastian has done for this organization, they're also quite proud of what Alex has done for two years as a captain and they know he'll have to lead on the field and off the field as well."

New contracts for three key players

Sebastian Driussi, Diego Fagundez and Brad Stuver all signed new deals with Austin FC during the off-season. The three players are not just key figures on the field, but they play important roles in the community as well

"Brad and Diego have a very unique relationship with the fan base, with the community so I think that speaks volumes about their quality and their character both on the field and off the field and I think that's what we're trying to project here is good human beings. Good footballers, but impressionable, approachable, personable people in the community and I think both of those guys stand for that, and that's what our organization is about," explained Wolff. "Delighted to have them signed on, and obviously Sebastian was a big piece as far as securing him for many years, going forward."

Austin (0-0-0) hosts St. Louis City SC (0-0-0) on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. in Q2 Stadium.

