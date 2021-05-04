PREVIEW: Austin FC seeks three straight wins with Sporting Kansas City match

Here are the latest score updates, news and highlights from the Austin FC vs. Sporting Kansas City match.

Here is everything you need to know about the match:

Kickoff time

The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CST Sunday, May 9 at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

How to watch

AustinFC.com and the Austin FC & Q2 Stadium app (click here for availability) iOS: http://austinisverde.co/ios. Android: http://austinisverde.co/android. Note: iOS devices can cast the livestream to Apple TV, and Android to Chromecast.

FS1 (national)

How to listen

ALT 97.5 FM (radio)

iHeartRadio (online)

PREVIEW

After beating Minnesota United FC 1-0, Austin FC has now won back-to-back games. With the win, Austin FC now has six points on the season and two road wins among an eight-game road stint to start its inaugural season.

The team was originally scheduled to tackle a seven-game road stretch to start the season before the home opener on June 19 against the San Jose Earthquakes. That tough beginning to the season got even tougher as Austin FC announced Tuesday changes to its matches, including moving one of its later road games against Sporting Kansas City from July 17 to June 12, which means they have eight straight road games before the highly-anticipated home opener.

Before Sunday's match, Austin is 2-1-0 and Sporting Kansas City is 1-1-1.

Austin center back Matt Besler will be having a homecoming of sorts, playing against the club he spent 12 seasons with.

Sporting Kansas City had a bounce-back 2020 season, finishing first in the Western Conference. They lost 3-0 at home to Minnesota United in the MLS Cup Playoffs, however. The 2017 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, Tim Melia, has not played in a match yet this season due to injury, but he could make his return against Austin this weekend.

For the latest Austin FC news, visit kvue.com/austinfc. For Austin FC news straight to your phone, you can text "SOCCER" to 512-459-9442. You'll be sent a link to the latest game, KVUE's latest VerdeVUE Pod episode and other news.