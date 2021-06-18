PREVIEW: Austin FC hosts first home match in franchise history

Here are the latest score updates, news and highlights from the Austin FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes match.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC kicks off its ninth match of the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) season on Saturday, June 19 against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Match Timeline

The game will kick off at 8 p.m. CST on Saturday, June 19, at Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas.

3 p.m.: Parking Lots and H-E-B Plaza Open

4 p.m.: Beer Hall Opens

4:15 p.m.: Tomas & the FCs in Live Oak Park

5 p.m.: Gates and The Verde Store Open

6:20 p.m.: Player Bus Arrival on Calle Norte

7 p.m.: Supporters Arrival in Supporters Section

7:10 p.m.: Pre-game Programming Begins

7:52 p.m.: Black National Anthem Performed by Jackie Venson

8 p.m.: Kickoff

How to watch

ESPN+

@TUDNUSA (Twitter)

Univision/Unimas/TUDN (Spanish)

How to listen

ALT 97.5 FM (radio)

Spanish: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

Where to watch: Austin FC Pub Club





Preview

After eight road games to begin the inaugural MLS season for Austin FC, the club finally gets the opportunity to play in front of its fans at Q2 Stadium. The first Austin FC home match comes three days after the United States women's national team defeated Nigeria, 2-0, in the first ever match played in Q2 Stadium history.

Austin FC enters the match off back-to-back draws against the top two teams in the Western Conference: Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City. Cecilio Dominguez scored his third goal of the season in the first half against Sporting KC, which leads the team. Defensively, goalkeeper Brad Stuver stood tall in goal, making a number of highlight-reel saves. Stuver officially finished with a career-high nine saves on the day.

San Jose enters the match on a four-game losing streak, among them losses to both Seattle and Sporting KC. Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff told KVUE on the VerdeVUE Pod, however, that the Earthquakes present a challenge in that they play man-for-man and "it looks awkward from the outside, but it becomes very challenging to navigate." You can listen to the full conversation on KVUE's YouTube page.

The national anthem will be sang by Aaron Stephens, an Austin-based singer-songwriter and guitarist.

In celebration of Juneteenth, American singer-songwriter and guitarist Jackie Venson of Austin, Texas will perform the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Austin muralist and activist, Chris Rogers, will unveil his mural Whispers of the Heart. KVUE spoke with Rogers while he worked on the art piece.

For the latest Austin FC news, visit kvue.com/austinfc. And to get the latest Austin FC news straight to your phone, text "SOCCER" to 512-459-9442.