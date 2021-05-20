PREVIEW: Austin FC takes on Nashville SC in club's sixth-straight road game

Here are the latest score updates, news and highlights from the Austin FC vs. Nashville SC match.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Austin FC is kicking off its sixth match of the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) season Sunday against Nashville SC.

Kickoff time

The game will kick off at 8 p.m. CST Sunday, May 23, at Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

How to watch

AustinFC.com and the Austin FC & Q2 Stadium app (click here for availability) iOS: http://austinisverde.co/ios. Android: http://austinisverde.co/android. Note: iOS devices can cast the livestream to Apple TV, and Android to Chromecast.

FS1 (national) / FOX Deportes (Spanish)

TSN2

How to listen

ALT 97.5 FM (radio)

Spanish: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

Preview

Austin FC look to rebound after suffering its second-straight loss of the season.

Austin FC is 2-3-0 (win-loss-draw) headed into the match against Nashville SC, who boast a 1-0-4 record.

Momentum seemed to be in favor of Austin FC early, when the club pulled off a 3-1 comeback victory over Colorado followed by a 1-0 clean sheet against Minnesota United FC. Austin FC was even up 1-0 on the road against Sporting KC, with all signs pointing toward a historic start to the club's first MLS season. Austin FC let up that 1-0 lead and ultimately lost 2-1 to Sporting KC, and the momentum that once favored the verde and black was now seemingly swinging the other direction.

Nashville SC's only win of the season came against the New England Revolution, 2-0. Aside from the sole win, Nashville SC tied FC Cincinnati 2-2, tied Montreal FC 2-2, tied Inter Miami 0-0 and tied Real Salt Lake 0-0 in the most recent match.

Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis is tied for the MLS league lead with three shutouts (with Pedro Gallese [Orlando City] and Andre Blake [Philadelphia Union]). Willis led the league with nine shutouts last season.

This match is the only scheduled meeting this season between Austin FC and Nashville SC.

Austin FC will get back its captain, midfielder Alex Ring, after being sent off in the Sporting KC game with a red card and suspended for the LA Galaxy match.

Austin FC, however, lost another defender due to injury when Hector Jimenez went down on the play of the first LA Galaxy goal. The club announced earlier this week Jimenez had sprained his left MCL and did not say what the timetable for his return would be. Jimenez's injury plagues an already diminished back line, with the losses of Ben Sweat (torn ACL) and Freddy Kleeman (sent to USL on loan).

For the latest Austin FC news, visit kvue.com/austinfc. And to get the latest Austin FC news straight to your phone, text "SOCCER" to 512-459-9442.