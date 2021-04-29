PREVIEW: Austin FC taking on win-less Minnesota United after historic first MLS win

KVUE will give live updates during the Austin FC match against the Minnesota United in this story.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Austin FC kicks off its third match of the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) season Saturday against Minnesota United. This comes on the heels of the club's first MLS win in franchise history.

Pregame

Here is everything you need to know about the match:

Kickoff time

The game will kick off at 7 p.m. CST Saturday, May 1 at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn.

How to watch

AustinFC.com and the Austin FC & Q2 Stadium app (click here for availability) iOS: http://austinisverde.co/ios. Android: http://austinisverde.co/android. Note: iOS devices can cast the livestream to Apple TV, and Android to Chromecast.

ESPN+ (everywhere else in the U.S.)

How to listen

ALT 97.5 FM (radio)

iHeartRadio (online)

PREVIEW

Austin FC won the first match in the club's history, 3-1, against the Colorado Rapids last weekend. Austin FC went down 1-0 in the first half, but broke through and scored its first goal in the opening minutes of the second half. The club followed up with two more goals within 10 minutes and Austin FC ran away with the victory.

Minnesota United comes into the match as the only Western Conference team without at least a draw. Minnesota lost its season opener 4-0 to the Seattle Sounders and also 2-1 to Real Salt Lake. This has been a surprising start to the season for Minnesota since the club was a playoff team in 2020.

Austin FC will likely see Tomás Pochettino back in the starting lineup after being withheld last week due to a "league-related administrative issue." The MLS announced Wednesday that Pochettino was available for future competitions.

However, Austin FC will miss Ben Sweat, who is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL, the club announced Tuesday. Sweat underwent an MRI at St. David’s HealthCare on Monday and his surgery is expected to be scheduled in the coming weeks.