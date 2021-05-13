PREVIEW: Austin FC taking on Galaxy in 2nd LA trip this season

Here are the latest score updates, news and highlights from the Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy match.

CARSON, Calif — Austin FC is kicking off its fifth match of the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) season Saturday against LA Galaxy.

Here is everything you need to know about the match:

The game will kick off at 12:30 p.m. CST Saturday, May 15, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

Preview

Austin FC makes its second trip to Los Angeles in the club's debut season, this time to take on LA Galaxy. Austin FC's MLS debut ended with a 2-0 loss to LAFC last month.

Austin FC enters Saturday's match after its second loss of the season, falling 2-1 to Sporting KC after taking a 1-0 lead in the first half. Austin FC will be without captain Alex Ring, who is suspended for the game after getting a red card in the second half of the match versus Sporting KC. Jared Stroud recorded an assist for a second consecutive game in the Sporting KC match. Stroud had two assists in 20 appearances in his first MLS season last year with the New York Red Bulls.

LA Galaxy enters the match after beating the crosstown rival and common opponent, LAFC, 2-1. LA Galaxy's star player, Javier "Chicarito" Hernández, leads the league with six goals in four matches this season. Chicharito has also been involved in seven of the eight goals scored by the Galaxy this season.

Austin FC and the LA Galaxy are meeting for the first time in their histories. They are also scheduled to play Sept. 28 at Q2 Stadium in Austin.