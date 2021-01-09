x
Austin FC

VerdeVUE Pod: Austin FC vs. FC Dallas recap; Matt Besler on pregame outfit tributes, family time

Episodes of VerdeVUE Pod will post to KVUE's YouTube page.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE has launched "VerdeVUE Pod," the station's Austin FC podcast. We'll talk about everything: from the match highlights to previewing the next game and everything in between, such as the players' game day rituals, rapid-fire questions and more.  

Austin FC defender Matt Besler joins the VerdeVUE Podcast!  

PODCAST TIME CODES

  • 0:15 – Welcome! 
  • 1:00 – Austin FC vs. FC Dallas recap 
  • 6:00 – Ricardo Pepi shines 
  • 10:00 – Moussa Djitte makes his Austin FC debut 
  • 12:30 – Starting lineup questions? 
  • 18:00 to 50:00 – Matt Besler joins the VerdeVUE Pod 
  • 51:00 – Austin FC heads to Canada to play Vancouver Whitecaps 
  • 56:00 – Will Moussa Djitte start? 
  • 59:30 – ABC FC update

WATCH: VerdeVUE Pod: KVUE's Austin FC podcast

