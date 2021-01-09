VerdeVUE Pod: Austin FC vs. FC Dallas recap; Matt Besler on pregame outfit tributes, family time

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE has launched "VerdeVUE Pod," the station's Austin FC podcast. We'll talk about everything: from the match highlights to previewing the next game and everything in between, such as the players' game day rituals, rapid-fire questions and more.
Austin FC defender Matt Besler joins the VerdeVUE Podcast!
PODCAST TIME CODES:
- 0:15 – Welcome!
- 1:00 – Austin FC vs. FC Dallas recap
- 6:00 – Ricardo Pepi shines
- 10:00 – Moussa Djitte makes his Austin FC debut
- 12:30 – Starting lineup questions?
- 18:00 to 50:00 – Matt Besler joins the VerdeVUE Pod
- 51:00 – Austin FC heads to Canada to play Vancouver Whitecaps
- 56:00 – Will Moussa Djitte start?
- 59:30 – ABC FC update
Episodes of VerdeVUE Pod will post to KVUE's YouTube page.
