PREVIEW: Austin FC opens 2nd MLS season against FC Cincinnati

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC kicks off their second MLS season on Saturday, Feb. 26, against FC Cincinnati at 5 p.m. in Q2 Stadium.

How to watch

AustinFC.com and the Austin FC & Q2 Stadium app (click here for availability) iOS: http://austinisverde.co/ios. Android: http://austinisverde.co/android. Note: iOS devices can cast the livestream to Apple TV, and Android to Chromecast.

Spanish Stream: Univision 62 Austin Mobile App



How to listen

ALT 97.5 FM (radio)

Spanish: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

Where to watch: Austin FC Pub Club

Preview

Austin FC will start its second MLS season much differently than it did in its inaugural season: with a home match. In year one, Austin FC played eight straight away matches before coming home due to stadium construction. This year, the Verde and Black will get to host two matches before hitting the road. The club will also play four of its first six matches at home in 2022.

First up, FC Cincinnati.

FC Cincinnati comes to Austin for the first time as the league's worst team in 2021. FC Cincinnati finished last season with 20 points (4-22-8 record) at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Austin FC finished last season as the Western Conference's second-worst team with 31 points (9-21-4 record).

Since last season, Austin FC has had quite the overhaul. The club had multiple players retire, loaned away one of its designated players, had a local product taken away in the MLS Expansion Draft and brought in a plethora of new signings in the offseason. You can read more about Austin FC's offseason moves in our 2022 season guide here.

The club introduced a new kit, the Sentimiento Kit, which will be worn in this game. The new kit will replace Austin's "Legends Kit" from year one.

The Verde and Black have retooled, regrouped and are "listos" for a brand-new slate in year two.

