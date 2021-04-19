Austin FC holding official watch party at 3TEN for Colorado Rapids match

The club's official watch party will open its doors at 5:30 p.m. with live music. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC announced Monday it will host the club's official watch party for the match against Colorado Rapids at 3TEN.

The watch party is first come, first served and doors will open at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 24. The venue will have live music and masks are required, the club said.

📢 HEY AUSTIN 📢 Come watch the squad with us this Saturday at @3TENaustin.



Our Watch Party is first come, first serve, so arrive early! Doors will open and live music will begin at 5:30pm CT. Masks are required. pic.twitter.com/qAYvZjCKUp — Austin FC (@AustinFC) April 19, 2021

Austin FC's first official watch party was held at the Long Center. It was free to the public, but only open to 1,000 fans due to current COVID-19 safety protocols. Twenty minutes after Austin FC tweeted the registration link, the sign-up was closed.

The excitement surrounding the team was felt in other venues, too. KVUE swung by watch parties hosted by supporter groups at local breweries, Hopsquad Brewing and Circle Brewing in North Austin.

Austin Anthem plans to use Circle Brewing as its home base throughout the season, according to organizer Jorge Chavez. Los Verdes has partnered with Hopsquad for most of the last year, even helping provide and enshrine the shovels from the groundbreaking of Q2 Stadium in the brewery.

Austin FC lost its inaugural match to LAFC, 2-0, but fans will watch all over the city on April 24, hoping to witness the club's first win. Austin FC will kick off against Colorado Rapids at 8 p.m. CST.

For the latest Austin FC coverage, visit kvue.com/austinfc.