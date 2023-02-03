Austin FC vs. CF Montréal: March 4 match preview

As Austin FC continues to search for win No. 1, KVUE highlighted the three storylines to watch entering Saturday's match

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC continues its search for the team's first win of 2023 on Saturday against CF Montréal.

The Verde and Black are 1-0 all-time against CF Montreal - winning 1-0 on the road in 2022.

Here are the storylines to be aware of entering this weekend's match:

Julio Cascante's injury

The team announced veteran Defender Julio Cascante suffered a severe left adductor strain in the season-opening loss against St. Louis. The injury will not require surgery, but it will sideline a leader along the backline for several weeks. The team says Cascante will be re-evaluated in eight weeks.

"The idea is we have to utilize someone else inside the group," said Head Coach Josh Wolff. "We have to work on who could possibly be there. Nick (Lima), Alex (Ring) those are guys who we could utilize. I think looking internationally, looking around the league, I think we're looking at all those things."

"Julio's news is difficult, that's a tough hit." says Wolff. "He's been so reliable for us over two years, and again, one of our more consistent, better performers."

Kipp Keller's mental state

During the season-opening loss to St. Louis, Austin FC Defender Kipp Keller passed the ball backwards to a member of St. Louis - his personal friend Jared Stroud. Stroud scored an easy goal, making Keller's pass one of the most memorable pro sports mistakes in recent history.

#AustinFC head coach Josh Wolff chats about Kipp Keller's mistake, Jared Stroud's decision and how #VERDE is moving forward. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/U1GULeuCIW — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) March 1, 2023

"I think [Kipp's] OK," said Wolff. "We have to ride with him, work through it, you don't avoid it, you run towards it and help him find solutions and overcome it. This happens to players, in all sports at all levels and it's unfortunate."

"I like the guys' reaction to him, to run and give him support on the field. I would say pretty much every player was immediately giving him that. I mean it's tough, it's Jared, and Jared's asking for the ball, so it was unfortunate," Wolff explained.

Montréal scouting report

Montréal finished second in the MLS Eastern Conference in 2022, finishing with 65 points total. They advanced to the second round of the playoffs last season, but enter this week's match winless following a 2-0 loss to Miami.

"It'll be tough," says Wolff. "Speed and athleticism up top, transition is something we need to be mindful of, and of course, we will have an idea of who the opponent is, but it's more about us creating more clear-cut chances."

"[We need to] be more efficient in the final third," explained Wolff. "I think that was one of the things that was lacking, setting up attacks, being efficient, recognizing a lot of things we were doing were working, we just need to find a little better quality."

Austin (0-0-1) hosts CF Montréal (0-0-1) on Saturday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. in Q2 Stadium.

Jeff Jones on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram