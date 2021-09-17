'Verde Store on Congress' | Austin FC opens downtown retail store

It features a jersey customization station, apparel, headwear and novelty items, as well as a dedicated rooftop deck to be used as a community and events space.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC is expanding its retail footprint in the City of Legends.

The club is opening its second retail store, "The Verde Store on Congress." The first Verde Store opened at Q2 Stadium back on May 1, before the home opener. The new store will open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 18.

"The Verde Store on Congress," located downtown at 506 Congress Ave., is a 3,100-square-foot retail space and features a jersey customization station, apparel, headwear and novelty items, as well as a dedicated rooftop deck to be used as a community and events space.

“The Verde Store on Congress is another great opportunity to interact, spend time, and celebrate with our fans while expanding our reach to a new audience,” Austin FC President Andy Loughnane said. “Austin FC supporters have been incredible during this first year, and we look forward to getting to spend more time with them in the new downtown store – which will undoubtedly serve as a gathering spot for those who love the Verde and Black.”

Austin FC officials said The Verde Store on Congress will be open year-round through 2022. The Verde Store on Congress will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., with expanded hours during the holiday season.

Regular hours for The Verde Store at Q2 Stadium are Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.