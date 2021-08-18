PREVIEW: Austin FC hosts Vancouver Whitecaps FC looking to break losing streak

Get the latest updates from the Austin FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps match here.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC kicks off their 19th match of the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) season on Wednesday, Aug. 18, against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at 8 p.m. in Q2 Stadium.

How to watch

AustinFC.com and the Austin FC & Q2 Stadium app (click here for availability) iOS: http://austinisverde.co/ios. Android: http://austinisverde.co/android. Note: iOS devices can cast the livestream to Apple TV, and Android to Chromecast.

Spanish Stream: Univision 62 Austin Mobile App

How to listen

ALT 97.5 FM (radio)

Spanish: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

Where to watch: Austin FC Pub Club

Preview

Austin FC welcomes in Vancouver to Q2 Stadium looking to snap a two-game losing streak after being held scoreless by both FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake.

Center back Julio Cascante was sent off against Real Salt Lake for what Josh Wolff called a questionable red card, but Cascante's one-game suspension was rescinded by MLS officials on Wednesday before the match. He'll be available for use in the Austin FC lineup should Wolff choose to implement Cascante in the back line.

Vancouver is on a six-game unbeaten streak, tying its last five matches and beating LA Galaxy, 2-1, back in mid-July. The Whitecaps sit one spot above Austin FC in the Western Conference standings with 17 points (Austin is last in the West with 16).

Austin FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC share the same struggle: scoring goals. For Vancouver, the Whitecaps have scored 19 goals in 18 matches, and Austin has managed a league-low 13 goals.

The signings of Argentine striker Sebastian Driussi and Senegalese center forward Moussa Djitte should address the Verde's scoring mishaps moving forward. Djitte just arrived in Austin this week following finalization of his visa and ITC, and Driussi was subbed off after injuring his right leg, so their availability might be questionable.

Vancouver will be without the services of Canadian international striker Lucas Cavallini, who is out with a knee injury.

For the latest Austin FC news, visit kvue.com/austinfc. To get the latest Austin FC news straight to your phone, text "SOCCER" to 512-459-9442.