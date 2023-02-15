Austin FC hosting tree planting event with TreeFolks, founding partners

This is the club's third annual tree planting event.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC is hosting its annual tree planting event with local nonprofit TreeFolks and founding partners Thursday morning.

This is the club's third annual tree planting event and will serve as a way to kick off the 2023 season. Founding partners expected to participate include Q2, YETI, St. David’s HealthCare, Netspend, PointsBet and Diageo.

To honor the season, the groups will plant 23 trees.

The event will be held at approximately 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Foundation Communities site located at 8405 Old Bee Caves Road.

The tree planting event comes one day after Austin FC officially dropped the club's new primary jersey for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Learn more about the new "Las Voces" kit.

Austin FC's 2023 MLS regular season kicks off Saturday, Feb. 25, at Q2 Stadium. The club will face St. Louis starting at 7:30 p.m.