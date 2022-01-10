Austin FC's Tomás Pochettino headed to Argentinian club River Plate on loan

Pochettino was one of the club's three Designated Players in 2021 alongside Cecilio Dominguez and Sebastian Driussi.

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Austin FC midfielder Tomás Pochettino is headed to play for Club Atlético River Plate, an Argentinian club in Argentine Primera División, according to team officials on Jan. 10.

Pochettino joins River Plate on a one-year loan deal with a purchase option. The financial terms of the deal will not be publicized, per club policy.

Pochettino scored two goals and tallied two assists in 31 appearances in 2021. He was also the only Austin FC player to be named MLS Player of the Week last season when he scored both of his goals at home against the Houston Dynamo.

The news of Pochettino's departure comes after the club announced a multi-year deal with Austin FC captain Alex Ring. In the announcement, Austin FC said Ring was given the Designated Player distinction on the 2022 roster, hinting that Pochettino would either be dealed out to another team or have his contract salary "bought down" to avoid the Designated Player status. Now, we know which of those two options the club has chosen.

During the offseason, Austin FC also announced the signings of midfielder Ethan Finlay and striker Maxi Urruti.

Austin FC opens the season on Feb. 26 against FC Cincinnati. Here is a look at the full 2022 schedule. Fans interested in attending Austin FC home matches are encouraged to join the 2022 Waitlist Membership.