Austin FC to compete for Leagues Cup later in the summer

This is the first year the competition will feature every team from Major League Soccer and Mexico's Liga MX.

AUSTIN, Texas — The MLS season will go on pause in later July, as each MLS side including Austin FC will compete for the Leagues Cup.

The 2023 edition of the tournament will be the first to feature every single team from North America's major soccer leagues, as the 29 MLS sides will be joined by each of Liga MX's 18 sides.

The tournament is organized into group stage matches with the opportunity to advance into the knockout rounds. Austin FC will host their group, consisting of Mexican clubs Mazatlan and Juarez, at Q2 Stadium, by virtue of their impressive 2022 finish in MLS play.

32 teams will advance to the knockout stage in a single elimination match, which will be the format in each of the knockout rounds before the final, where the winner will automatically qualify for a spot in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions League.

"You're not sure what it's gonna be like. You're pausing the league to create a runway in the summer, and it's a tournament inside a tournament, so to speak," Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff said, regarding the unpredictability around the tournament.

"It's very unique, how it's gonna be in the middle of the season, but it's gonna be refreshing and exciting for the players to compete for a cup and be part of the first tournament," said Austin FC fullback Jon Gallagher.

The first match of the group stage will be July 21. The full schedule of matches has not yet been released.