PREVIEW: Austin FC vs. Sporting KC, here's what you need to know

Here are the latest score updates, news and highlights from the Austin FC vs. Sporting Kansas City match.

Kickoff time

The game will kick off at 2 p.m. CST on Saturday, June 12, at Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas.

How to watch

AustinFC.com and the Austin FC & Q2 Stadium app (click here for availability) iOS: http://austinisverde.co/ios. Android: http://austinisverde.co/android. Note: iOS devices can cast the livestream to Apple TV, and Android to Chromecast.

ESPN+

How to listen

ALT 97.5 FM (radio)

Spanish: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

Official Watch Party

Q2 Stadium 10414 McKalla Place, Austin, Texas



Where to watch: Austin FC Pub Club

Preview

Austin looks to capture revenge against Sporting KC after giving up a 1-0 first half lead, ultimately losing 2-1 in the first matchup between the two teams.

In that first meeting, Jon Gallagher gave Austin the lead in the 7th minute on a ball played in from the right wing by Jared Stroud. Alex Ring got the first red card of his career in the second half, which contributed to the two-goal comeback.

Here’s #AustinFC first goal. Another absolute DIME from Jared Stroud for the second week in a row. Jon Gallagher finishes the goal in his 1st start for the #VERDE pic.twitter.com/zz38DnUs7b — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) May 10, 2021

Tough one for #AustinFC to let up another goal in stoppage time, playing down a man. #VERDE #LISTOS pic.twitter.com/2X26PLXavl — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) May 10, 2021

As of late, Austin FC seems to be turning the tide, breaking its three-game losing streak with a 0-0 tie with MLS point leader, Seattle Sounders in its last match.

Sporting KC comes into the match fresh off of a 3-2 win against the Houston Dynamo. Gianluca Busio scored his second goal of the season from a stunning free kick and Gadi Kinda scored his third goal of the season. Alan Pulido converted a penalty kick for his fifth goal of the season (tied for third in the MLS Golden Boot standings) – his fourth goal in the last three games.

This eighth road game will be the final one before Austin FC's home opener on June 19 against the San Jose Earthquakes. Q2 Stadium will be held at 00% capacity.

