PREVIEW: Austin FC vs. Sporting KC, here's what you need to know

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Austin FC is kicking off its eighth match of the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) season Saturday against Sporting Kansas City.
Kickoff time
The game will kick off at 2 p.m. CST on Saturday, June 12, at Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas.
How to watch
- AustinFC.com and the Austin FC & Q2 Stadium app (click here for availability)
- iOS: http://austinisverde.co/ios.
- Android: http://austinisverde.co/android.
- Note: iOS devices can cast the livestream to Apple TV, and Android to Chromecast.
- ESPN+
How to listen
- ALT 97.5 FM (radio)
- Spanish: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)
Official Watch Party
- Q2 Stadium
- 10414 McKalla Place, Austin, Texas
Where to watch: Austin FC Pub Club
Preview
Austin looks to capture revenge against Sporting KC after giving up a 1-0 first half lead, ultimately losing 2-1 in the first matchup between the two teams.
In that first meeting, Jon Gallagher gave Austin the lead in the 7th minute on a ball played in from the right wing by Jared Stroud. Alex Ring got the first red card of his career in the second half, which contributed to the two-goal comeback.
RELATED: HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC playing a man down from red card, let up 2 goals in second half, lose 2-1
As of late, Austin FC seems to be turning the tide, breaking its three-game losing streak with a 0-0 tie with MLS point leader, Seattle Sounders in its last match.
Sporting KC comes into the match fresh off of a 3-2 win against the Houston Dynamo. Gianluca Busio scored his second goal of the season from a stunning free kick and Gadi Kinda scored his third goal of the season. Alan Pulido converted a penalty kick for his fifth goal of the season (tied for third in the MLS Golden Boot standings) – his fourth goal in the last three games.
This eighth road game will be the final one before Austin FC's home opener on June 19 against the San Jose Earthquakes. Q2 Stadium will be held at 00% capacity.
For the latest Austin FC news, visit kvue.com/austinfc. And to get the latest Austin FC news straight to your phone, text "SOCCER" to 512-459-9442.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Austin FC offering COVID-19 vaccinations at Q2 Stadium for Sporting KC watch party, first home match vs. San Jose