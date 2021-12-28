Austin FC signs striker Maxi Urruti

The Argentinian striker has registered 60 goals, 37 assists over nine-year Major League Soccer career.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC announced Tuesday that the club had signed free agent striker Maximiliano “Maxi” Urruti to a two-year guaranteed deal.

Urruti is a nine-year MLS veteran, playing two seasons with the Portland Timbers, three seasons for FC Dallas, one season with CF Montreal, and most recently, one season with Houston Dynamo.

Last season with Houston, Urruti scored seven goal in 25 starts.

“I’m very excited for these new beginnings with Austin FC,” said Urruti. “I’m happy to wear these colors and can’t wait to celebrate with all the fans at Q2 Stadium. Vamos Verde y Negro!"

In his nine-year MLS career, Urruti has scored 60 goals and logged 37 assists in 238 appearances. He's won an MLS Cup, the Supporter's Shield (team with most points in a regular season), a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup title, qualified on two occasions for the CONCACAF Champions League and featured in the MLS Playoffs four times, Austin FC officials said in a release.

“Maxi is a winner with a proven history of scoring goals and creating chances,” said Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna. “He’ll help us become more dynamic in the attacking third and we look forward to welcoming him and his family to Austin.”

Urruti's deal also has a one-year option, which extends the contract though 2024. Austin FC officials also said that since Urruti is a permanent resident of the United States as a Green Card holder, he will not occupy an "international roster" position.

Austin FC opens the season on Feb. 26 against FC Cincinnati. Here is a look at the full 2022 schedule. Fans interested in attending Austin FC home matches are encouraged to join the 2022 Waitlist Membership.