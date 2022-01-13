Austin FC signs Colombian midfielder Jhojan Valencia

“I’m very excited to come to Austin,” Valencia said. “It’s such an amazing city, with great support for the Club and everything needed to compete for trophies."

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC announced Thursday it has signed Colombian midfielder Jhojan Valencia to a three-year deal with a club option for the 2025 season.

Valencia will take up an international spot on the roster.

Valencia's signing came days after the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, where Austin FC drafted three players, including the No. 5 overall pick, Kipp Keller.

“I’m very excited to come to Austin,” Valencia said. “It’s such an amazing city, with great support for the Club and everything needed to compete for trophies. I want to thank Claudio [Reyna] and Josh [Wolff] for their support, and I look forward to all of the great moments ahead.”

Valencia made 73 appearances for Deportivo Cali, registering one goal and one assist en route to two Colombian First Division Titles. The first league championship came in 2015 during his debut season with Cali and the second in 2021. He also spent time on loan with Cúcuta Deportivo in 2017 and two seasons on loan with Unión Magdalena in 2018 and 2019, helping Unión win promotion to the Colombian top flight for the 2019 season. In total, Valencia made 163 professional appearances in Colombia from 2015 to 2021.

“Jhojan is a young, talented midfielder with great defensive instincts and an eye for the ball,” Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna said. “His presence will add a new dimension to our midfield and free up some of our more attack-minded players to get forward and create chances. We look forward to welcoming him to Austin.”

The club has also signed Maxi Urruti and Ethan Finlay in the offseason, as well as resigning captain Alex Ring to a multi-year deal.