Austin FC semifinals tickets go on sale today

After the momentous win against Real Salt Lake on Sunday, Austin FC is going into the second round of the MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference against Dallas FC.

AUSTIN, Texas — Tickets to the Austin FC semifinals game against Dallas FC go live today at 10 a.m.

Tickets will go live at 10 a.m. on their website here. The match will be aired on ESPN and will be on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

The winner of the match will advance to the Western Conference Final, which will take place on Sunday, Oct. 30.