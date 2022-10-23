Austin FC semifinal game has two honorary puppy mascots

Before the match begins at 7 p.m. on Oct. 23, fans will get to meet two-month-old puppies Wolff Pack and Alright, Alright, Alright.

AUSTIN, Texas — A week after Austin FC fans saw the team make history, they get to watch them again at the semifinals alongside two new honorary mascots.

Before the match begins at 7 p.m. on Oct. 23, fans will get to meet two-month-old puppies Wolff Pack and Alright, Alright, Alright. Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) stated that the siblings came into their care after surviving parvovirus, which is a lethal virus when left untreated in puppies.

Meet this Sunday's Honorary Mascots of the Match, Wolffpack & Alright Alright Alright, available through our friends at @austinpetsalive! 🐶 — x - Austin FC (@AustinFC) October 22, 2022

APA! was able to care for them in their Parvo Puppy ICU and the duo made a complete recovery. These two puppies are similar to the seven-week-old honorary mascots of last week's game, Listo and Verde, who came into APA!'s care with a similar background.

Listo and Verde were adopted 24 hours after the match, and the staff at APA! are hoping the same will happen for Wolff Pack and Alright, Alright, Alright, who were named the honorary mascots for the match against FC Dallas in the MLS semifinals.

The honorary mascot program is a partnership program between APA! and Austin FC in an effort to have featured dogs in the care of the shelter be adopted. The featured dogs are put on social media and brought to Q2 Stadium for home matches as a way to highlight APA!'s volunteer, foster and adoption programs.

During the second season of the honorary mascot program, 14 dogs have been adopted according to APA!. This is in addition to the 18 dogs from last season.

Learn more about the adoption program and how to adopt Wolff Pack or Alright, Alright, Alright on their website.