Austin FC, Sebastián Driussi agree to multi-year contract

Since making his Austin FC debut, Driussi has scored 30 goals and tallied 12 assists.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC has agreed to a new multi-year contract with midfielder and Designated Player Sebastián Driussi.

The new deal includes three guaranteed years through the end of the 2025 season, with an option for the 2026 season.

"I’m delighted to sign a new contract with Austin FC," Driussi said. "This Club and community have made Austin feel like home for my family and me. I have big ambitions here both personally and for the team, and I’m excited to work with my teammates, Josh, and the staff to achieve them."

According to Austin FC, since making his debut with the club in August 2021, Driussi has scored 30 goals and tallied 12 assists in 54 total MLS appearances.

Austin has a new legend. 🌳



Sebastián Driussi Is here to stay. pic.twitter.com/sLfQVLAz08 — Austin FC (@AustinFC) February 14, 2023

His 22 goals and 29 goal contributions during the 2022 regular season ranked second and third most in the league, respectively, and he added three goals in three MLS Cup Playoff matches.

"Sebastián is one of the most gifted and talented players in Major League Soccer," Head Coach Josh Wolff said. "He’s a top-quality player and leader in our locker room. This contract extension is well-deserved, and we’re thrilled that he’s decided to make Austin his home for the foreseeable future."

Monumental Valentine’s Day for the future of @AustinFC and @SebadriussiOk.



Josh Wolff on the extension: “We want to keep him here as long as possible.”#VERDE | @KVUE pic.twitter.com/HtW00hujSA — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) February 14, 2023

Driussi racked up accolades for his performance last year. He finished second in Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player voting, was voted to the MLS Best XI and the MLS All-Star Team and was named MLS Player of the Month twice and to the MLS Team of the Week 11 times.

The club said its goals-per-game average has more than doubled since Driussi’s Club debut, rising from 0.81 to 1.67.