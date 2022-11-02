Austin FC's Sebastián Driussi named to 2022 MLS Best XI

Driussi was named an MLS All-Star, MVP finalist and two-time Player of the Month during the regular season.

According to Austin FC, the Best XI recognizes the top players at each position as determined by media, MLS players and MLS club technical staffs. It is considered one of the league's most prestigious awards.

"We’re delighted to see Sebastián earn this well-deserved recognition after his consistently exceptional performance throughout the 2022 season," Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna said. "His character and work ethic set an example for our team on and off the field, and he has been an amazing addition to this Club and this community."

Austin FC reports that Driussi tied for second in MLS with 22 goals scored this year and third in the league in goal contributions with 29, leading Austin FC to a second-place finish in the Western Conference.

Driussi was voted to the MLS All-Star team, selected to the MLS Team of the Week 11 times and named MLS Player of the Month twice. He was also voted a Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award finalist this season.

According to Austin FC, the team's goals-per-match average more than doubled since Driussi's debut in August 2021. He contributed at least one goal in 11 consecutive matches during one stretch of the season, tied for the third-longest streak of its kind in MLS history.

