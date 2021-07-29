Austin FC signs Argentine striker Sebastian Druissi

Austin FC has struggled to produce goals, which prompted not only this signing but also bringing in Senegalese center forward Moussa Djitte.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC has furthered its offensive arsenal with the signing of Argentine striker Sebastián Driussi.

Druissi's signing was announced on Thursday at the Fairmont Austin hotel, one of the club's marketing partners.

Druissi comes to Austin from Russian club Zenit Saint Petersburg. On Monday, Zenit officially announced Driussi would be leaving the club but didn't say where he was heading. Austin FC announced it had signed Druissi at a press conference Thursday morning.

Austin FC has signed Argentine midfielder Sebastián Driussi.



He’s their third and final designated player.



Austin FC has struggled to produce goals, which prompted not only this signing but also bringing in Senegalese striker Moussa Djitte. Djitte's signing was announced at the end of June, but he has yet to play for the Verde.

Before Austin FC signed Druissi and Djitte, Coach Josh Wolff used winger Cecilio Dominguez to fill the No. 9 role at the top of the attack amid injuries for their other strikers. Bringing in Djitte and Druissi will allow Dominguez to revert back to his more comfortable role on the outside as a winger.

Austin FC's next game is scheduled for Saturday at Q2 Stadium against Colorado.