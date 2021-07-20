Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders: Here's what you need to know

Here are the latest score updates, news and highlights from the Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders match.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC kicks off their 14th match of the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) season on Thursday, July 22, against Seattle Sounders FC at 8:30 p.m. in Q2 Stadium.

How to watch

ESPN/ESPN+/ESPN Deportes

AustinFC.com and the Austin FC & Q2 Stadium app (click here for availability) iOS: http://austinisverde.co/ios. Android: http://austinisverde.co/android. Note: iOS devices can cast the livestream to Apple TV, and Android to Chromecast.



How to listen

ALT 97.5 FM (radio)

Spanish: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

Where to watch: Austin FC Pub Club

Preview

Austin FC and Seattle Sounders FC face off for the second time this season after a 0-0 draw in Seattle on May 30. Austin FC are trying to become just the second expansion team to go unbeaten in multiple matches against the Sounders in their first MLS season after drawing. LAFC won both meetings with Seattle in their inaugural 2018 campaign.

Austin FC return to MLS action after a two-week break following their 2-0 loss to LAFC on July 7. However, some of the club's backups got some minutes in an international friendly against Club Tigres on July 13.

Seattle makes its first appearance at Q2 Stadium after losing its first match of the season against Minnesota United, 1-0. Seattle's 13-match unbeaten streak broke the all-time MLS record. Seattle remains the league's top-ranked club with 29 points through 14 matches (8-1-5). Seattle has not lost back-to-back games since May-June 2019, when the club lost three in a row.

Austin FC sit in 10th place in the Western Conference standings with 13 points through 13 matches. The top seven teams from each conference make the playoffs in MLS. Weeks ago, when Moussa Djitte's signing was announced, this was the match being eyeballed for his MLS debut.

But Josh Wolff told media on Tuesday Djitte was not yet in Austin and hoped he'd get to the Lone Star State within the week. Then, Djitte still has to go through a quarantine period. The timetable of Djitte's implementation to the Verde-and-Black lineup remains to be determined.

