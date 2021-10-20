Austin FC falls to San Jose Earthquakes, 4-0

Prior to Wednesday's match, Austin FC had tied San Jose 0-0 in their home opener back in June, then had a 3-4 loss in September.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — With five matches left in the 2021 MLS season, Austin FC fell to the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night, 4-0.

Prior to Wednesday's match, Austin FC had tied San Jose 0-0 in their home opener back in June, then had a 3-4 loss in September.

Austin FC was eliminated from the playoffs in its inaugural season after a 1-0 loss to Minnesota United FC on Saturday.

The club hosts two more home games this season, including the next match against Houston Dynamo FC on Oct. 24. The Verde have split the season series with Houston thus far, 1-1.