Austin FC falls to San Jose, 4-3

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC lost its 11th match out of the last 13 after losing to the San Jose Earthquakes, 4-3, Saturday night.

On Wednesday, we saw emotions get high and things get a little heated on the field. History repeated itself tonight.

Things started great for the local guys. Sebastian Driussi found the back of the net in the sixth minute. Not to be outdone, Jon Gallagher and captain Alex Ring also got first-half goals. Austin went up 3-1, but then the comeback happened.

Josh Wolff on the Brad Stuver hit



"Brad has every right to do what he's doing. It's his goal.." pic.twitter.com/1hiv56ZGmm — Emily Giangreco (@EmilyGiangreco) September 19, 2021

A penalty kick from San Jose tied the game, and Brad Stuver proved he's not just good at soccer – he could play linebacker for the Longhorns. For the second game in a row, the Austin keeper got physical with an opponent.

Ring also got two yellow cards for the night, forcing Austin FC to play the remainder of the match with 10 men.

Austin FC will host the LA Galaxy next at Q2 Stadium on Sept. 26. This will be the second time Austin FC and LA Galaxy have played. LA Galaxy defeated Austin FC 2-0 in mid-May.