Austin FC beats Kansas City 3-1 in final home match of season

Austin FC finishes its inaugural MLS season on the road against the Portland Timbers.

Sebastian Driussi scored on a wide-open header 30 seconds into the game and Austin went on to beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Jared Stroud assisted on the first goal and scored the third as expansion Austin (9-20-4) kept Kansas City (17-9-7) from controlling its own destiny in the battle for the top seed in the Western Conference.

Seattle has a one-point lead heading into Sunday's season-ending games.

Julio Cascante scored on a header in the 22nd minute to put Austin on top and Stroud scored his first MSL goal in the 60th minute. Johnny Russell converted a header for Kanas City in the 65th minute, extending his points streak to 10 games.

