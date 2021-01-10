Austin FC defeats Real Salt Lake, 2-1

The match came on the heels of a loss against Colorado Rapids.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC has won its match against Real Salt Lake 2-1.

Cecilio Dominguez scored a goal in each half for Austin FC. Domínguez scored his sixth goal of the season in the 17th minute with an easy finish of a rebound in front of the net. He had another easy goal in the 55th when he was left unmarked at the back post for Diego Fagundez’s cross on a breakaway.

Damir Kreilach scored Real Salt Lake's one goal midway through the second half.

Prior to this match, Austin FC had lost six of its last seven games.

Fought every minute. A well-deserved victory for the guys in #VERDE. pic.twitter.com/mySxUKma2N — Austin FC (@AustinFC) October 2, 2021

Days ago, Austin FC fell 3-0 to Colorado Rapids as William Yarbrough set a Colorado team record with his 11th shutout of the season on Wednesday night. Yarbrough broke a tie with Joe Cannon (2004) and Clint Irwin (2013).

However, Austin FC won big recently against LA Galaxy last weekend in a shut-out 2-0 match.

Next, Austin FC plays Minnesota on Oct. 16 at Q2 Stadium.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.