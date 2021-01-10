Austin FC defeats Real Salt Lake, 2-1

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC has won its match against Real Salt Lake 2-1.
Cecilio Dominguez scored a goal in each half for Austin FC. Domínguez scored his sixth goal of the season in the 17th minute with an easy finish of a rebound in front of the net. He had another easy goal in the 55th when he was left unmarked at the back post for Diego Fagundez’s cross on a breakaway.
Damir Kreilach scored Real Salt Lake's one goal midway through the second half.
Prior to this match, Austin FC had lost six of its last seven games.
Days ago, Austin FC fell 3-0 to Colorado Rapids as William Yarbrough set a Colorado team record with his 11th shutout of the season on Wednesday night. Yarbrough broke a tie with Joe Cannon (2004) and Clint Irwin (2013).
However, Austin FC won big recently against LA Galaxy last weekend in a shut-out 2-0 match.
Next, Austin FC plays Minnesota on Oct. 16 at Q2 Stadium.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Man arrested after surveillance footage shows suspect with Molotov cocktail at Travis County Democratic Party HQ