What happens with Austin FC matches when there is inclement weather?

We looked at the club and league protocols for status of matches on days where there is inclement weather.

AUSTIN, Texas — When rain and storms hit the Austin area on an Austin FC game day, fans may wonder how the weather will impact the game.

Will the game be canceled or postponed? Will it resume?

Here is what Austin FC officials say on their website:

"All soccer matches and other events at Q2 Stadium are rain or shine. In the event of inclement weather, check Q2 Stadium social media channels for the latest information. Q2 Stadium will notify all attendees if weather requires attendees to take steps to minimize risks."

Austin FC officials told KVUE umbrellas are allowed. Here is a list of what items are prohibited, according to the club's website:

Aerosol cans

Alcohol

Animals (except for service dogs)

Bags (except for childcare, medical, and those smaller than 8”x5”x1”, approx. size of an adult hand or a woman’s clutch purse)

Balls, unless purchased during the event at a merchandise location (deflated)

Balloons

Bottles, cans, thermoses, and beverage containers of any kind*

Cameras with professional and/or removable lenses

Clothing containing offensive, inciting, or foul language or depictions

Clothing containing wires, batteries, or other electronic components

Drums and drumsticks, unless coordinated with Q2 Stadium Management

Flags larger than 3’x5’, unless coordinated with Q2 Stadium Management

Flag poles unless hollow PVC pipe without end caps and should not exceed 5’ in length

Fireworks or other explosives

Frisbees

Illegal drugs

Inflatable objects

Laptops, tablets, computers, and/or other large electronic devices

Markers of any variety

Marketing collaterals such as pamphlets, fliers, product samples, etc. unless approved by Q2 Stadium Management

Musical instruments unless coordinated with Q2 Stadium Management and a part of the Supporters Section

Noisemakers including, but not limited to air horns, vuvuzelas, whistles, etc.

Signs, banners, or flags displaying symbols, images, using language or making gestures that are threatening, abusive, or discriminatory, including on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, gender, gender identity, ability, and/or sexual orientation are prohibited

Signs, symbols, or images displayed for commercial purposes or for electioneering, campaigning, or advocating for or against any candidate, political party, legislative issues, or government action is prohibited

Skateboards, roller skates, skates, hoverboards, scooters, etc.

Stickers, decals, or other items with adhesives

Streamers, confetti, and register tape

Seatback or seat cushions

Tobacco products and associated paraphernalia including but not limited to, lighters, vaporizers, vaporizer cartridges, etc.

Tripods, monopods, and selfie sticks

Unmanned and remote-controlled aircraft systems (Drones)

Weapons of any kind or item deemed dangerous by Q2 Stadium Management

2-Way radio devices

What happens if a game is not played?

According to Major League Soccer (MLS) rules, "In the event a match is abandoned at any point prior to its conclusion, it will be postponed, rather than cancelled and/or final." The rules also start "in the event the match is postponed at any point, any remaining time will be completed the following day or as soon as practical."

The match must restart on the same spot where the postponed match action occurred (i.e. free-kick, throw-in, goal kick, corner kick, penalty, etc.). If the match was stopped during the normal flow of the game, a dropped ball on the spot where it was postponed shall be used to restart.

Click here for more on MLS protocol for match recommencement.