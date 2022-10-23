Austin FC fans started lining up outside of Q2 Stadium 9 hours before the big game

One Austin FC fan flew in from Colorado on Sunday morning and went straight to Q2 to camp out for a couple of hours.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC fans are coming decked out in their verde and black as the team prepares for one of the biggest games in club history.

One thing Austin FC fans never lack is high energy. Win or lose, fans shout, scream and stomp. They go through just about every emotion in every single game.

Sunday's game is a big one, and fans traveled from all over the U.S to make it.

"I was on a 5 a.m. flight this morning," said Colleen Brent, an Austin FC fan.

Brent flew in from Colorado on Sunday for a trip that'll last less than 24 hours. But for her, it's worth it.

"It's 900 miles from my front door to the Austin FC Q2 stadium," she said. "But my heart knows no distance for Austin FC."

Dozens joined Brent this morning.

"Every time," said Justin Kruger, an Austin FC fan. "We always make a day out of it. We show up four, five hours early. We camp out."

While some are posted up in front of Q2, others go to surrounding breweries to pass time. For last week's game, Adelbert's Beer saw about a 50% increase in sales. This Sunday, owners expect even more.

"Considering it's Austin and Dallas," said Sean Farber. "Chaos. Absolute chaos."

He made sure to stock up on supplies to host all the fans before and after the game.

Now, all there's left to do is wait. The game starts at 7 p.m.

