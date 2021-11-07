Portland Timbers tap in 3 goals in dominant win over Austin FC

Austin FC finished its inaugural season with 31 points and a 9-21-4 record (win-loss-tie). The 2022 season will start in February, the MLS announced last week.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Austin FC had the Portland Timbers' number through two matches in 2021, outscoring them 7-2 at Q2 Stadium. In the first matchup in Oregon, however, the story was much different.

Portland, who are bound for the MLS Cup playoffs, asserted their dominance at home and got revenge on the Verde and Black with a 3-0 win.

Portland opened up the scoring with a goal in the 16th minute. Sebastián Blanco played a ball first-time across the six-yard box for an easy tap-in goal by Cristhian Paredes.

Then, Austin FC allowed another goal minutes before the halftime mark. Zan Kolmanic got caught under pressure in the corner of the field, was pick-pocketed, which led to another cross played through the penalty box that was chested in by Jaroslaw Niezgoda. Portland outshot Austin in the first half 12 to 1.

To start the second half, head coach Josh Wolff elected to replace Moussa Djitte with Cecilio Dominguez. It didn't take long for the Timbers to pile on.

In the 53rd minute, Niezgoda got behind the Verde back line and chipped a ball over Brad Stuver, who was charging Niezgoda one-on-one, for a Blanco tap-in goal.

Wolff made his next slew of substitutions in the 63rd minute, subbing on Kekuta Manneh and Freddy Kleeman on for Tomas Pochettino and Sebastian Berhalter, respectively. Wolff also subbed in his 16-year-old son, Owen Wolff, in the 83rd minute for Jared Stroud. The fifth and final sub came in the 85th minute, with Aedan Stanley coming on for Žan Kolmanič.

Portland finished the match with 24 shots (10 on goal). Austin finished with six (four on goal).

Austin FC finished its inaugural season with 31 points and a 9-21-4 record. The 2022 season will commence in February, the MLS announced last week.