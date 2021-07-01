LIVE BLOG: Austin FC hosts Portland Timbers in 3rd home match at Q2 Stadium

Here are the latest score updates, news and highlights from the Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers match.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC kicks off its twelfth match of the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) season on Thursday, July 1, against Portland Timbers.

How to watch

FS1

Fox Deportes (Spanish)

AustinFC.com and the Austin FC & Q2 Stadium app (click here for availability) iOS: http://austinisverde.co/ios. Android: http://austinisverde.co/android. Note: iOS devices can cast the livestream to Apple TV, and Android to Chromecast.



How to listen

ALT 97.5 FM (radio)

Spanish: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

Where to watch: Austin FC Pub Club

Preview

Austin FC hosts its third match at Q2 Stadium, looking to get the club's first goal and win at home. The verde and black finished with another scoreless draw in its last match against the Columbus Crew, making the team's winless streak eight games.

Scoring has also been a struggle for Austin FC. The club has only scored one goal in the last seven matches, when Cecilio Dominguez scored in a 1-1 draw against Sporting Kansas City on June 12.

Portland enters this match coming off of a 1-0 loss to Minnesota United FC. The Timbers have 13 points with a 4-5-1 record (win-loss-draw). They sit in seventh place in the Western Conference due to a tiebreaker over Real Salt Lake.

Sebastian Blanco is returning from a torn ACL he suffered last summer. He is joined on the injured list by fellow attackers Marvin Loria, Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Andy Polo. But those aren’t the only players who will be missing the match for Portland. The Timbers have two players competing in Copa America: winger Yimmi Chara is playing for Colombia and striker Felipe Mora is competing with Chile.

For the latest Austin FC news, visit kvue.com/austinfc. And to get the latest Austin FC news straight to your phone, text "SOCCER" to 512-459-9442.