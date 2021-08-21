Austin FC defeats Portland for second time this season

Next up, Austin FC will seek to revenge its 2-0 loss to FC Dallas on Sunday, Aug. 29. It will be FC Dallas' first time playing in Q2 Stadium.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC played host to the Portland Timbers for the second time on Aug. 21 and won 3-1 in the rematch.

The club's first home goal and win came against Portland in a 4-1 thrashing back in early July. Since that match, Austin was held scoreless five times.

Portland came into the match off of arguably its worst performance of the season, a 6-2 loss at home to Seattle Sounders FC. The Timbers entered the matchup with Austin having conceded the second-most goals in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Six-and-a-half minutes in and Cecilio Domínguez was taken down by Josecarlos Van Rankin. No penalty was issued. Head Coach Josh Wolff appeared not too happy about that decision. It's reviewed and reversed.

Domínguez came back with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner of the net and it was Austin FC's first goal.

The crowd was hyped, celebrating the lead when Nick Lima came with a cross to Diego Fagundez, who hit back with a header, marking the second goal of the night.

When this #AustinFC team sees a goal go in, their confidence skyrockets. Beautiful play here, ending with the 2nd goal of the night, this time courtesy @DiegolFagundez #VERDE pic.twitter.com/URo4IHZjfe — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) August 22, 2021

On to the 28th minute, and Fagundez passed to Sebastian Driussi and, to the top left corner, he makes it. Driussi scored his first goal with the Black and Verde.

Next up, Austin FC will seek to revenge its 2-0 loss to FC Dallas on Sunday, Aug. 29. It will be FC Dallas' first time playing in Q2 Stadium.