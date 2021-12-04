VerdeVUE Pod: Ep. 18 – Julio Cascante explains why Toronto is his favorite MLS away venue
Episodes of VerdeVUE Pod will post to KVUE's YouTube page.
-
Ep. 18: Julio Cascante compares Portland to Austin, explains why Toronto is his favorite MLS away venue
-
Ep. 17: Matt Besler on pregame outfit tributes, family time
-
Ep. 16: Austin FC beats Portland again, Ben Sweat talks fishing, his injury, rehab process
-
Ep. 15: McKinze Gaines takes advantage of opportunity; Driussi, Djitte arrive in Austin
-
Ep. 14: Daniel Pereira joins the podcast
-
Ep. 13: Hector Jimenez joins the podcast
-
Ep. 12: Austin FC video analyst Sam Lawson dissects opponents
-
Ep. 11: Austin FC grabs first home win vs. Portland, will host LAFC and Club Tigres next
-
Ep. 10: Alex Ring, Los Verdes supporters join the podcast
-
Ep. 9: Jon Gallagher buys a lawnmower for Tik Tok
-
Ep. 8: Josh Wolff on 1st home match at Q2 Stadium
-
Ep. 7: Sebastian Berhalter talks USA vs. Mexico, fashion trends
-
Ep. 6: Jared Stroud looking to bring energy to team
-
Ep. 5: Kekuta Manneh moves to Austin from Gambia, plays during Ramadan
-
Ep. 4: Austin FC midfielder Diego Fagundez says why he chose Austin and loves the fans, city
-
Ep. 3: Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver talks Harry Potter fandom, 'Laundry Project'
-
Ep. 2: Austin FC voice Adrian Healey recaps 1st MLS win
-
KVUE has launched "VerdeVUE Pod," the station's Austin FC podcast. We'll talk about everything: from the match highlights ... to previewing the next game ... to learning about the players as every day people outside of the professional athlete persona.
Episodes of VerdeVUE Pod will post to KVUE's YouTube page.
Join Senior Digital Sports Producer Paul Livengood, Cultural Reporter and soccer extraordinaire Brittany Flowers and Sports Reporter/Anchor Jake Garcia for all the "verde" fun! Are you #LISTOS?
Watch the latest episode of VerdeVUE Pod: KVUE's Austin FC podcast here:
For the latest Austin FC news, visit kvue.com/austinfc. And to get the latest Austin FC news straight to your phone, text "SOCCER" to 512-459-9442.
Ep. 18: Julio Cascante compares Portland to Austin, explains why Toronto is his favorite MLS away venue:
Austin FC defender Julio Cascante joins the podcast to talk with Paul, Brittany and Jake about the defense working on bouncing back from more goals being scored lately, compares Portland and Austin as soccer cities, and explains why Toronto is his favorite MLS away venue.
Episode 18 of the VerdeVUE Pod is coming soon.
Ep. 17: Matt Besler on pregame outfit tributes, family time:
Austin FC defender Matt Besler joins the VerdeVUE Podcast!
Ep. 16: Austin FC beats Portland again, Ben Sweat talks fishing, his injury, rehab process:
Austin FC defender Ben Sweat joins the podcast to talk about his love for fishing, give an insight behind the rehab process for his season-ending knee injury, answer rapid fire questions from Brittany and more!
Ep. 15: McKinze Gaines takes advantage of opportunity; Driussi, Djitte arrive in Austin:
Austin FC forward and native Austinite McKinze Gaines joins the podcast this week! We chat with McKinze about how he got his shot to sign for his hometown MLS team, playing in the same youth club as teammate Kekuta Manneh and of course he answers our RAPID FIRE questions!
Ep. 14: Daniel Pereira joins the podcast:
Paul, Brittany and Jake talk about the latest signing rumors, preview the Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids match, give an update on ABC FC and chat with Austin FC midfielder Daniel Pereira.
Ep. 13: Hector Jimenez joins the podcast:
Paul, Brittany and Jake talk about Moussa Djitte's timeline, address change to Austin FC's schedule, give an update on ABC FC and chat with Hector Jimenez.
Ep. 12: Austin FC video analyst Sam Lawson dissects opponents:
Paul and Brittany recap the matches against Club Tigres and LAFC. Austin FC video performance analyst Sam Lawson broke down the team and got nerdy with us.
Ep. 11: Austin FC grabs first home win vs. Portland, will host LAFC and Club Tigres next:
Paul, Brittany and Jake recap Austin FC's first goal(s) and first home win against the Portland Timbers, continue our rapid fire questions for each other and talk about the latest Austin FC news and upcoming matches versus LAFC and Club Tigres.
Ep. 10: Alex Ring, Los Verdes supporters join the podcast:
We're joined this week by Austin FC midfielder Alex Ring and three members of Los Verdes, an Austin FC supporters group. Paul, Brittany and Jake recap the Austin FC vs. Columbus Crew match, address with Los Verdes supporters a tweet Jake regarding the seating situation of Crew fans, and discuss the latest Austin FC signing: Moussa Djitte.
Ep. 9: Jon Gallagher buys a lawnmower for Tik Tok:
Paul, Brittany and Jake discuss the atmosphere of Q2 Stadium's first MLS home match, the iconic "City of Legends" TIFO, Austin FC players game day outfits/Matthew McConaughey suit. We're joined this week by Austin FC forward Jon Gallagher! Jon talks about the home opener at Q2 Stadium, the potential of a Austin FC-Columbus Crew rivalry and more.
Ep. 8: Josh Wolff on 1st home match at Q2 Stadium:
We're joined this week by Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff! Coach talks about the USWNT coming to Austin June 16 , the club's first home match three days later on June 19 and gives an inside look at the team's comradery.
Ep. 7: Sebastian Berhalter talks USA vs. Mexico, fashion trends:
We're joined this week by Austin FC midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, who talks about the United States national game vs. Mexico, Austin FC's upcoming game against Sporting Kansas City, fashion (Fashion w/ Sebastian feat. Jake García) and more!
Ep. 6: Jared Stroud looking to bring energy to team:
Austin FC midfielder Jared Stroud joins the VerdeVUE Pod to talk about the upcoming game against the Seattle Sounders, the effect of the eight-game road trip on the team, growing up in the New Jersey/New York area and moving to Austin and the competitive grittiness he developed having three brothers.
Ep. 5: Kekuta Manneh moves to Austin from Gambia, plays during Ramadan:
Austin FC forward Kekuta Manneh joins the VerdeVUE Pod to talk about about his childhood in Gambia and moving to Austin with a foster family, who he's still close with today; how he balances being a professional athlete while observing Ramadan; RAPID FIRE questions, haunted houses and more.
Ep. 4: Austin FC midfielder Diego Fagundez says why he chose Austin and loves the fans, city:
In episode 3, Austin FC midfielder Diego Fagundez joins Senior Digital Sports Producer Paul Livengood, KVUE Cultural Reporter Brittany Flowers and KVUE Sports Reporter/Anchor Jake Garcia to talk about game-day rituals, who is the funniest player on the team and the hot-button topic of In N Out vs. Whataburger.
Ep. 3: Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver talks Harry Potter fandom, 'Laundry Project':
Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver joins the VerdeVUE Pod to talk about bringing professional women's soccer to Austin, "The Laundry Project" he does in the community with his wife, bouncing back from a loss, and, finally, his love for Harry Potter. Oh ... and he wears his socks backward.
Ep. 2: Austin FC voice Adrian Healey recaps 1st MLS win:
This episode of "VerdeVUE Pod: KVUE's Austin FC podcast" is joined by Austin FC voice Adrian Healey to recap the club's first win, preview Minnesota United and more!
:
This episode of "VerdeVUE Pod: KVUE's Austin FC podcast" recaps the match vs. LAFC, previews the Colorado Rapids, talks about the players' karaoke go-to's and more!
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: