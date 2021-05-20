VerdeVUE Pod: Austin FC's Kekuta Manneh moves to Austin from Gambia, plays while observing Ramadan

Austin FC forward Kekuta Manneh joins KVUE to talk about his MLS career and observing Ramadan, coming back home to Austin, and shares what he's afraid of.

In episode 4, Austin FC forward Kekuta Manneh joins Senior Digital Sports Producer Paul Livengood, KVUE Cultural Reporter Brittany Flowers and KVUE Sports Reporter/Anchor Jake Garcia to talk about about his childhood in Gambia and moving to Austin with a foster family, who he's still close with today; how he balances being a professional athlete while observing Ramadan; RAPID FIRE questions, haunted houses and more.

TIME CODES:

1:00 – Jake's the captain, now.

2:00 – Brittany gives Jake his first yellow card. How many will he get before the podcast ends?

2:25 – Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy recap

7:15 – Hector Jimenez goes down with injury on first goal by LA Galaxy

14:00 – Austin FC forward Kekuta Manneh joins the VerdeVUE Pod

14:15 – Kekuta Manneh on intensity of training between matches

16:00 – Kekuta Manneh on his MLS journey before joining Austin FC

18:20 – Kekuta Manneh on moving from Gambia, Africa to Austin as a teenager

21:00 – Kekuta Manneh speaks about his foster family in Austin

23:00 – Kekuta Manneh on creating scoring chances immediately against LA Galaxy

26:00 – Kekuta Manneh talks his first appearance with extended minutes as a substitution; 8-game road trip to start season

28:00 – Kekuta Manneh talks about balancing the life of being a professional athlete and observing Ramadan in the midst of MLS season

30:00 – Kekuta Manneh on his experience with teams and their reaction to him observing Ramadan

32:55 – Kekuta Manneh on being youngest player in MLS to score hat trick

34:25 – RAPID FIRE QUESTIONS: Brittany asks Kekuta the HARDEST-HITTING questions of the ENTIRE podcast, per usual

40:00 – Kekuta Manneh tells us which animals scare him

42:00 – What is Kekuta Manneh's worst fear?

43:30 – Brittany asks Kekuta to go to a Haunted House

44:45 – Kekuta Manneh isn't scared on the pitch ... when he flips the switch

45:45 – Kekuta Manneh teases his goal 1st Austin FC celebration

47:45 – Josh Wolff said team lacked energy in 1st half vs. LA Galaxy, is the constant road games taking a toll?

50:45 – Soccer 101: Stoppage time

57:15 – Jake gets another yellow card from Brittany ... he's ejected from the podcast (kidding)

1:00:00 – Jake's hypothetical 300th minute game

1:00:30 – Nashville SC preview

1:01:50 – Alex Ring returning after red card suspension

1:02:30 – Is this Austin FC vs. Nashville SC game a "must win"?

1:03:30 – "Seattle is a wagon, as the youth say" – Jake

1:06:00 – Brittany gets a yellow card ...

