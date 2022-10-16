Austin FC playoff debut features two puppies as honorary mascots

Listo and Verde are seven-week-old siblings that are looking for a forever home after recovering from parvo.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC fans got to see the soccer club play in the first round of playoffs for the first time in club history, but they also got to meet not one but two honorary mascots before the match.

Ahead of the game, fans had the chance to meet two seven-week-old puppies named Listo and Verde.

Austin Pets Alive! said the siblings came into the organization's care after testing positive for parvovirus, which is a virus that can be potentially fatal in puppies. Luckily, APA! was able to treat Listo and Verde in its Parvo Puppy ICU and clear them from the virus.

The two are now ready for adoption and were named Austin FC's honorary mascots for the match against Real Salt Lake in hopes of finding the two a forever home.

These pups love Austin FC. 😊



Meet this Sunday's Honorary Mascots of the Match, Verde & Listo, available through our friends at @austinpetsalive! 🐶 — x - Austin FC (@AustinFC) October 13, 2022

The honorary mascot program is a partnership between APA! and Austin FC and features dogs in the care of APA!. Selected dogs are featured on social media and during home matches at Q2 Stadium to support the organization's adoption, foster and volunteer efforts.

APA! said a total of 12 honorary mascots from the current season have been adopted. That's in addition to the 18 honorary mascots that were adopted last season.

Learn more about the partnership and adopting Listo or Verde - or both- on APA!'s website.

