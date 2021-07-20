Austin FC forward Moussa Djitte's availability, timetable still to be determined

Moussa Djitte's signing was announced at the end of June, just before the 4-1 victory over Portland.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC has had its struggles scoring in its matches aside from the 4-1 thrashing of Portland Timbers at Q2 Stadium.

Excluding that match as a one-off, in the last 10 matches, Austin FC has been outscored 10-3. The number is 13-4 if you include the friendly against Club Tigres, but mostly backups played in that match. Questions loomed about the quality and creativity in the final third of the pitch. Granted, Austin FC has had to make due without a true No. 9 forward up top, with winger Cecilio Dominguez filling that role in the interim.

The scoring struggles and injuries led to the signing of forward Moussa Djitte, a 21-year-old center forward from Grenoble in France’s Ligue 2. The signing was announced at the end of June, just before the 4-1 victory over Portland.

There were thoughts that Djitte could potentially be available by the Seattle Sounders match on July 22, but the timetable of his availability is still up in the air, according to Wolff.

"I think we should be getting [Djitte] this week and, as he arrives, there will be some time for quarantine," Wolff said. "He'll be able to do some workouts on his own as any time we have brought on new players. During that quarantine period, they can get access to the field and, from a distance, get some prep work on the field. Hopefully he's here sooner rather than later."

Wolff also said Tuesday that the search for attackers does not end with Djitte. Wolff told the media that the club was still looking to add more, including using its third designated player roster spot.

"We're certainly looking at some attacking players albeit striker or attacking midfielders," Wolff said. "Adding quality to our group whether if that's a DP [designated player] or otherwise. We're always looking for potential players."