Austin FC prepares for 2022 MLS SuperDraft

Austin FC holds the fifth overall pick, the 35th overall pick and the 61st overall pick.

AUSTIN, Texas — After finishing its first year in Major League Soccer (MLS) toward the bottom of the league standings, Austin FC is looking to regroup and reload for the 2022 season with its MLS SuperDraft selections.

In 2021, Austin FC held the first overall pick due to being an expansion team and used that pick on Daniel Pereira. Austin FC also had the No. 11 pick, which the club used on Freddy Kleeman. Other 2021 MLS SuperDraft picks included Aedan Stanley, who now plays for USL club Miami FC; Daniel Steedman; and Noah Lawrence.

The MLS SuperDraft will start at 2 p.m. CST on Tuesday, with a pre-show starting at 1:30 p.m. that will be streamed on the Austin FC website, MLSsoccer.com, the MLS app, youtube.com/MLS, twitter.com/MLS, and facebook.com/MLS. Only the first round will be streamed – the second and third rounds can be followed in the MLS Draft Tracker.

Here is a look at who Austin FC's picks in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft:

No. 5 overall (1st round, fifth pick) – TBA

No. 35 overall (2nd round, seventh pick) – TBA

No. 61 overall (3rd round, fifth pick) – TBA

Austin FC opens the season on Feb. 26 against FC Cincinnati. Here is a look at the full 2022 schedule. Fans interested in attending Austin FC home matches are encouraged to join the 2022 Waitlist Membership.