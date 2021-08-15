Austin FC's scoring struggles continue after Real Salt Lake loss

Following Saturday night's 1-0 loss at Real Salt Lake, Austin FC has been held scoreless in 12 of 16 matches during its inaugural season.

"It sucks right now, but that's the deal," said Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff via Zoom after Saturday's 1-0 loss to Real Salt Lake. "We're going to continue to get better."

New team. Old story.

"Yeah, [being new] can play a role," added Wolff. "But, we're also not winning games, and we're not scoring goals. We're certainly trying to find the right formula."

The fact that it is Austin FC's inaugural season could be a major factor behind the team's lack of scoring.

"[We] earn our respect by playing and competing, scoring goals, and winning games," Wolff said.

But, as the team heads into the second half of the season, they remain dead last in the standings.

"There have to be adjustments because we need to start winning," Austin FC midfielder Alex Ring said after Saturday's loss.

The club also remains dead last in scoring.

"We need to score goals and win, yes we know that," Ring added.

But knowing is much different than doing.

"I don't think it's lack of commitment or quality of our players, we're just unable to get over the hurdle," Wolff answered as to why his team struggles to find the back of the net.

That hurdle is suffocating for his players. 16 games ... 13 goals ... That's it.

"Well, I think we're all desperate to score the goals," Wolff added.

The Verde and Black have failed to score in 11 of their past 14 matches. They've been held off the scoreboard in 12 of their 16 total matches.

"We manufacture opportunities, and we put ourselves in positions, and for a lack of a better word, we're not able to finish off opportunities," Wolff explained.

Austin FC's next opportunity? The team right above them in the standings: Vancouver. Austin FC will host the Whitecaps on Wednesday at 8 p.m. inside Q2 Stadium.

Also of note, Austin FC released an injury update late Sunday night.

Per #AustinFC, defender Žan Kolmanič suffered a mild lateral ankle sprain to his left ankle, while midfielder Sebastián Driussi was diagnosed with a right lower leg contusion at #RSL Saturday night.



The status of both players is undecided for Wednesday's home game.

Defender Žan Kolmanič and midfielder Sebastián Driussi were both subbed out due to injury against Real Salt Lake Saturday night. The two players were evaluated Sunday at St. David's Performance Center. Kolmanič suffered a mild lateral ankle sprain to his left ankle, while Driussi has a right lower leg contusion. The status of both players is undecided for Wednesday's home game.