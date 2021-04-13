x
Austin FC ranked No. 21 in MLS preseason power rankings

Thirteen MLS.com writers, editors and columnists submitted their own power rankings. Austin FC was ranked ahead of six other MLS teams.

AUSTIN, Texas — The first power rankings for the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) season were released Tuesday, with Austin FC being slated better than six other clubs prior to the club's inaugural match. 

Austin FC was ranked No. 21 out of 27 total teams in the MLS. The rankings were tallied from 13 MLS.com writers, editors and columnists, then compiled into one uniform list. 

MLS wrote this about Austin FC in its rankings: 

"Look who’s already making seven other teams’ supporters feel bad about themselves. Win number one for Austin FC. It won’t be their last, though. The team appears to have taken lessons from the successful expansion teams of years past and incorporated them nicely throughout the offseason. Attacking DPs (Cecilio Dominguez and Tomas Pochettino) are there, the steadying presence in midfield (Alexander Ring) is there and that’s all surrounded by Some Guys who are definitely expansion guys but have the potential to contribute in meaningful ways.

They’ll be an expansion team, but they shouldn’t be a disaster. And, at least in theory, they still have a DP spot to fill in the summer to correct any glaring issues. The ceiling isn’t high, but it doesn’t have to be in year one."

Here's a look at the rankings: 

  1. Columbus Crew SC
  2. LAFC
  3. Portland Timbers
  4. Philadelphia Union
  5. Minnesota United FC
  6. New England Revolution
  7. Orlando City SC
  8. Seattle Sounders FC
  9. Toronto FC
  10. Atlanta United
  11. Sporting Kansas City
  12. FC Dallas
  13. New York City FC
  14. Colorado Rapids
  15. Nashville SC
  16. San Jose Earthquakes
  17. New York Red Bulls
  18. LA Galaxy
  19. Chicago Fire FC
  20. Inter Miami CF
  21. Austin FC
  22. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  23. D.C. United
  24. Houston Dynamo FC
  25. FC Cincinnati
  26. Real Salt Lake
  27. CF Montréal

Check out the full power rankings report with comments about each team on MLS.com.

