Austin FC ranked No. 21 in MLS preseason power rankings

AUSTIN, Texas — The first power rankings for the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) season were released Tuesday, with Austin FC being slated better than six other clubs prior to the club's inaugural match.

Austin FC was ranked No. 21 out of 27 total teams in the MLS. The rankings were tallied from 13 MLS.com writers, editors and columnists, then compiled into one uniform list.

MLS wrote this about Austin FC in its rankings:

"Look who’s already making seven other teams’ supporters feel bad about themselves. Win number one for Austin FC. It won’t be their last, though. The team appears to have taken lessons from the successful expansion teams of years past and incorporated them nicely throughout the offseason. Attacking DPs (Cecilio Dominguez and Tomas Pochettino) are there, the steadying presence in midfield (Alexander Ring) is there and that’s all surrounded by Some Guys who are definitely expansion guys but have the potential to contribute in meaningful ways.

They’ll be an expansion team, but they shouldn’t be a disaster. And, at least in theory, they still have a DP spot to fill in the summer to correct any glaring issues. The ceiling isn’t high, but it doesn’t have to be in year one."

