Why Austin FC's new 'standard' could be felt for years to come

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC is two wins away from earning the MLS Cup and becoming just the second expansion program to accomplish that task in its first two seasons of existence (Atlanta United).

Following a conference semifinals win over FC Dallas, head coach Josh Wolff said this group of players has changed the expectations of the franchise for years to come.

"The standard that these players have set – we want to be a team that consistently makes the playoffs" said Wolff. "You create norms and standards that rise and elevate, and the players that are here understand that, and players who want to come here need to recognize that."

The turnaround from one of the worst teams in the league in 2021 to one of the final four remaining in 2022 is one that every member of Austin FC made a conscious effort to achieve.

"We wanted to keep proving people wrong," said midfielder Diego Fagúndez. "We're just getting started and we're going to keep doing that."

"We're in our second year and we're doing some good things," added Wolff. "We aren't done yet. I told the guys we aren't done yet. The music keeps playing and we've got to get ready for next week."

The next test is a familiar one. Austin will play LAFC, the same team they played in their first-ever MLS match.

"LAFC is and has been the best team all year. I don't think that's waivered one bit," says Wolff. "We've played them twice and they're extremely difficult to play against. We've done it in a couple of ways, but they'll be prepared."

Austin won this season's two matches against LAFC by a combined score of 6-2 – maybe the most obvious example of this season's new "standard." Austin lost two matchups against LAFC in 2021 by a combined score of 4-1.

The Western Conference final kicks off at 2 p.m. on Oct. 30, on KVUE.

