Austin FC releases protected players list ahead of 2021 MLS Expansion Draft

Much like Austin FC did in 2020, new MLS franchise Charlotte FC will select five players on Tuesday, Dec. 14. Austin FC selected 12 of their players to protect.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC has made their list of selected players to protect from the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Much like Austin FC did prior to their inaugural season, new expansion club Charlotte FC will get to pick five players from the pool of those unprotected from MLS clubs. Per Expansion Draft rules, Charlotte FC may not select more than one player from any club, including Austin FC. So, Austin FC may only potentially lose one player in this draft, should someone from the Verde get selected.

Prior to this Expansion Draft, 22 MLS clubs (LA Galaxy, Nashville SC, New York Red Bulls, Orlando City SC and San Jose Earthquakes are exempt after Austin FC selected players from those clubs in 2020) submitted their protected players list to the league. Each club could protect 12 players on its roster, not including Homegrown or Generation Adidas players, who are automatically protected.

Here is who Austin FC chose to protect from the Expansion Draft:

Protected:

Julio Cascante

Moussa Djitte

Cecilio Domínguez

Sebastián Driussi

Diego Fagundez

Žan Kolmanič

Nick Lima

Tomás Pochettino

Rodney Redes

Alex Ring

Jhohan Romaña

Brad Stuver

Automatically protected:

Daniel Pereira (Generation Adidas)

Owen Wolff (Homegrown)

Eligible for selection in Expansion Draft:

McKinze Gaines

Jon Gallagher

Danny Hoesen

Hector Jimenez

Freddy Kleemann

Kekuta Manneh

Will Pulisic

Aaron Schoenfeld

Brady Scott

Ulises Segura

Aedan Stanley

Jared Stroud

Ben Sweat

Andrew Tarbell

Further rules and details for Tuesday’s Expansion Draft can be found here.

Austin FC's 2022 season begins on Feb. 26 with a home match against FC Cincinnati. Austin FC's full schedule will be announced on Dec. 15.

The 2022 MLS SuperDraft is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2022.