Austin FC fall to Minnesota United FC, 1-0

AUSTIN, Texas — After the club's final bye week of its inaugural MLS season, Austin FC started the first of three games in nine days with a 1-0 loss against Minnesota United FC on Saturday.

Austin FC entered the game with a split series against Minnesota United, getting a 1-0 road win back in May but then losing 2-0 in its second road match in June.

Franco Fragapane scored an early goal in Minnesota United's victory over Austin FC. Minnesota entered having lost four its last seven matches, including two of the last three, while Austin FC's loss stopped a two-match home winning streak.

Fragapane's shot hit the net in the 16th minute of the match. Another attempt from Fragapane sailed over the crossbar with two minutes left in the second half, and Tomás Pochettino’s shot missed in the 86th minute following a corner kick for Austin FC

The middle part of this quick three-game stretch takes the Verde to San Jose to face the Earthquakes on the road before returning to Q2 Stadium to host Houston Dynamo FC on Oct. 24.

Austin FC is in last place in the Western Conference standings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.