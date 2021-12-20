Austin FC signs midfielder Ethan Finlay

Finlay has 10 years of experience with MLS.

AUSTIN, Texas — Welcome to Austin, Ethan Finlay! Austin FC announced Monday that the club has signed the midfielder as a free agent on a two-year guaranteed deal.

"My family and I are excited to be joining Austin FC and experience all that the great city of Austin has to offer," Finlay said in a statement. "I have always respected and admired [sporting director] Claudio [Reyna] and [head coach] Josh [Wolff] throughout their careers, so a chance to be a part of this organization was something I could not pass up. I hope to bring leadership and a winning culture to this young but prolific club."

Finlay has 10 years of experience with MLS. Columbus Crew originally selected him with the 10th pick of the 2012 MLS SuperDraft. He recorded single-season career highs in both goals (12) and assists (13) during that club's 2015 season. That year, he also earned MLS Best XI and MLS All-Star honors.

In 2017, Finlay was traded to Minnesota United FC during that club's inaugural MLS season. He registered 95 appearances and recorded 19 goals across his four-and-a-half-season tenure with Minnesota United.

Reyna called Finlay a very strong addition to the club who possesses quality and experience, "both of which will be valuable as we continue to grow and improve heading into 2022."

Finlay has made 245 total appearances during his MLS career, recording 49 goals and 42 assists. He has also appeared three times for the U.S. Men's National Team.

He is a graduate of Creighton University. During his senior year in 2011, Finlay led the Bluejays to the program’s first NCAA College Cup appearance in nine years and was also named a MAC Hermann Trophy finalist and twice Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year.

On Dec. 17, Austin FC also announced the re-signing of midfielder Jared Stroud for a guaranteed one-year deal with two option years.

“I’m really excited to be back at the club and in the city of Austin,” said Stroud. “This is the best club, in the best city, with the best fans in MLS and I’m excited to get back and help move the standard forward.”