Want Austin FC merch? You can get it at The Verde Store starting Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC's inaugural MLS season is underway, the club has secured its first win in franchise history and fans are excitedly anticipating the first home game at Q2 Stadium, scheduled for June 19. To tide fans over until the stadium officially opens, the club announced that it will open The Verde Store on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The Verde Store is a multi-level, 5,000-square-foot retail space located in Q2 Stadium's North Building. It will feature a jersey customization station, apparel, headwear and novelty items, plus a dedicated shop-in-shop space for Austin FC Founding Partner, YETI.

"The range and quality of products available within the Verde Store exemplify the growing excitement surrounding Austin FC," Austin FC President Andy Loughnane said. "The grand opening of our flagship retail location is a milestone occasion for Q2 Stadium and the Club, and we look forward to offering Austin FC fans an unrivaled brand experience."

Sneak peak inside the Austin FC team store.



Opens tomorrow and will stay open year-round.



— Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) April 30, 2021

The store will be open year-round and will offer the widest range of Austin FC merchandise available online or in-person, including a range of exclusive limited edition and rotating team apparel.

Austin FC said The Verde Store will be operated by the club's official retail partner, Rank + Rally, Levy's retail arm. Levy is also the club's partner for match day food, beverage and hospitality. Rank + Rally will also oversee retail operations for two other Austin FC merchandise spaces at Q2 Stadium: the ATXFC Shop and a retail space in the Field Club.

"The Verde Store is a flagship retail location in the truest sense. It was designed not just to provide unparalleled access to Austin FC apparel, but to be a source of pride and energy for the passionate Verde community," said Adam Beck, senior vice president of Rank + Rally. "We’ve been fortunate to interact with Austin fans throughout the community at our Verde Van activations. It’s incredibly exciting to now welcome fans to our permanent retail home."

One fan took to Twitter to announce they were already in line for the store nearly 24 hours before doors are scheduled to open:

First in line for The Verde Store to open! So excited!! Been waiting for this day for months!!

— Imani W ⚽️🙌🏿❤️ (@imanilfc) April 30, 2021

Austin FC said the store's regular hours will be Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.